Deutsche Bank AG Sells 52,192 Shares of Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 52,192 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Avianca were worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVH. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avianca by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,542,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after acquiring an additional 471,156 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avianca in the fourth quarter valued at $1,509,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avianca by 231.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 24,664 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avianca in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avianca in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avianca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avianca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Shares of AVH opened at $3.70 on Monday. Avianca Holdings SA has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.0387 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Avianca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Avianca Profile

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

