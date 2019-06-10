Dero (DERO) 1-Day Volume Tops $647,818.00

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00009146 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Dero has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $5.45 million and $647,818.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,492,917 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

