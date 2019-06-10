Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) to announce ($0.90) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dermira’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.68). Dermira reported earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dermira will report full year earnings of ($5.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.25) to ($4.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($5.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.86) to ($4.62). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dermira.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.39). Dermira had a negative net margin of 510.47% and a negative return on equity of 391.86%. The company had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dermira from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dermira in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Dermira in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Dermira from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Dermira has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.97.

In other Dermira news, insider Eugene A. Bauer sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Dermira by 469.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,172,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,178 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Dermira by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,816 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dermira by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 763,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 310,551 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dermira in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,485,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Dermira by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 542,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 46,931 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DERM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,098. Dermira has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $547.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

