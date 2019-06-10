Dennis E. Hruby Sells 50,000 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) Stock

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) VP Dennis E. Hruby sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SIGA Technologies stock opened at $5.61 on Monday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47.

SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,117,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 170,001 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 22,627 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 6.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is engaged in the development and commercialization of solutions for various unmet medical needs and biothreats. The Company’s lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug that targets orthopoxviruses infections. TPOXX is a small-molecule drug delivered to the Strategic Stockpile under the Project BioShield Act of 2004 (Project BioShield).

