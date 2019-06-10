Dennis E. Hruby Sells 50,000 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) Stock

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) VP Dennis E. Hruby sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of SIGA Technologies stock opened at $5.61 on Monday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47.
SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.
SIGA Technologies Company Profile
SIGA Technologies, Inc is engaged in the development and commercialization of solutions for various unmet medical needs and biothreats. The Company’s lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug that targets orthopoxviruses infections. TPOXX is a small-molecule drug delivered to the Strategic Stockpile under the Project BioShield Act of 2004 (Project BioShield).
