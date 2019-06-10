Daniel Pietrzak Buys 10,000 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE FSK opened at $6.03 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.38 million. As a group, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 89.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.01 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

