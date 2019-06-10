Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will report sales of $5.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.12 billion and the lowest is $5.07 billion. Danaher posted sales of $4.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year sales of $20.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.46 billion to $20.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $22.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.41 billion to $24.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Danaher had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Danaher to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 1,913 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $247,771.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,250,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,091 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.23, for a total transaction of $408,722.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,838.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,448 shares of company stock worth $59,724,640 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,738,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,861,338,000 after acquiring an additional 605,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,634,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,499,639,000 after acquiring an additional 207,468 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,035,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,272,336,000 after buying an additional 296,095 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,887,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,173,352,000 after buying an additional 34,065 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,117,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,069,710,000 after buying an additional 590,721 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR stock opened at $137.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Danaher has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $137.85. The company has a market capitalization of $98.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

