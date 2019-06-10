Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stake Boosted by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,266 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Crown were worth $21,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,692,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,721 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,973,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,142,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,449,000. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,778,000 after purchasing an additional 456,977 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on Crown and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Crown from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crown from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Crown from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 129,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $7,489,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,156,677 shares in the company, valued at $67,156,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.68. 1,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,824. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 54.33% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

