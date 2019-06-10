Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Stock analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crispr Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.50. 4,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 15.84 and a current ratio of 15.84. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 2.94. Crispr Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $70.09.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.90% and a negative net margin of 8,839.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $840,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,840,360.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

