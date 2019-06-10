Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Holdings Raised by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 104.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 318.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 12,130 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total transaction of $2,062,342.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.25.

Shares of CBRL opened at $163.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.63 and a 1-year high of $185.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $739.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.15 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 3%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.37%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

