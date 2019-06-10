CPChain (CPC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.09 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $6.25 million and $1.09 million worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One CPChain token can currently be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CPChain Token Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

