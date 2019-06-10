Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,908 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,464,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,495,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,307,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,247,509,000 after purchasing an additional 378,149 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8,687.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,509,787 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,129,007 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,083,400,000 after purchasing an additional 266,779 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,647,342 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,373,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total value of $2,583,486.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,077,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,779,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $145.50 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $292.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.03.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $244.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.38.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

