CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTK. Citigroup downgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CooTek (Cayman) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CooTek (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of CTK stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.41. 30,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,673. CooTek has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CooTek will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in CooTek (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth $2,549,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in CooTek (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in CooTek (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in CooTek (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 1.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CooTek (Cayman) (CTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.