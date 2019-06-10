Comparing FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) and ProGreen Properties (NASDAQ:PGUS)

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) and ProGreen Properties (OTCMKTS:PGUS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

FirstService has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProGreen Properties has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

66.8% of FirstService shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ProGreen Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of ProGreen Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FirstService and ProGreen Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstService 3.12% 23.44% 6.10% ProGreen Properties N/A N/A -166.87%

Dividends

FirstService pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. ProGreen Properties does not pay a dividend. FirstService pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FirstService has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FirstService and ProGreen Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstService 0 4 0 0 2.00 ProGreen Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

FirstService currently has a consensus target price of $101.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.45%. Given FirstService’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FirstService is more favorable than ProGreen Properties.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FirstService and ProGreen Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstService $1.93 billion 1.78 $65.86 million $1.80 52.71 ProGreen Properties $80,000.00 15.58 -$1.01 million N/A N/A

FirstService has higher revenue and earnings than ProGreen Properties.

Summary

FirstService beats ProGreen Properties on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments. This segment also offers a range of ancillary services, including on-site staffing for building engineering and maintenance, full-service amenity management, security and concierge/front desk, and landscaping; and financial services comprising cash management, other banking transaction-related services, and specialized property insurance brokerage. In addition, this segment provides energy management solutions and advisory services, and resale processing services. The FirstService Brands segment offers property services through 6 franchise networks; and company-owned locations, including 18 California Closets locations and 9 Paul Davis Restoration locations. It offers residential and commercial restoration, painting, and floor coverings design and installation services; custom-designed and installed closet, and home storage solutions; home inspection services; exterior residential painting and window cleaning services; fire protection services; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services, as well as related services. This segment provides its services primarily under the Paul Davis Restoration, CertaPro Painters, California Closets, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, Floor Coverings International, College Pro Painters, and Century Fire Protection brand names. FirstService Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About ProGreen Properties

ProGreen US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on agricultural operations and residential real estate development activities in Baja California, Mexico. The company was formerly known as ProGreen Properties, Inc. and changed its name to ProGreen US, Inc. in July 2016. ProGreen US, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in San Diego, California.

