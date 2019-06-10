Comparing China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) & Koninklijke KPN (NYSE:KKPNY)

China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get China Telecom alerts:

China Telecom has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares China Telecom and Koninklijke KPN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Telecom N/A N/A N/A Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of China Telecom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Koninklijke KPN shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for China Telecom and Koninklijke KPN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Telecom 3 2 1 0 1.67 Koninklijke KPN 0 0 2 0 3.00

China Telecom currently has a consensus target price of $53.90, suggesting a potential upside of 7.48%. Given China Telecom’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe China Telecom is more favorable than Koninklijke KPN.

Dividends

China Telecom pays an annual dividend of $1.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Koninklijke KPN pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. China Telecom pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Telecom has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Telecom and Koninklijke KPN’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Telecom $54.85 billion 0.74 $3.20 billion $3.81 13.16 Koninklijke KPN $7.34 billion 1.84 $545.93 million N/A N/A

China Telecom has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke KPN.

Summary

China Telecom beats Koninklijke KPN on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Telecom Company Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services. The company also provides Best Tone information services; and information technology-based integrated solutions, such as system integration, outsourcing, special advisory, information application, knowledge, and software development services. In addition, it offers managed data services that include digital data network, frame relay, and asynchronous transfer mode services for government agencies, large corporations, and institutions; and leased line services, as well as sells, repairs, and maintains customer-end equipment. Further, the company provides international telecommunications services, including network equipment, international Internet access and transit, Internet data center, and mobile virtual network services in various countries, including the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, South America, and North America; and music production and related information, instant messenger, and e-commerce services, as well as sells telecommunications terminals. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 303 million mobile subscribers; 146 million wireline broadband subscribers; and 116 million access lines in service. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong. China Telecom Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of China Telecommunications Corporation.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties. The company provides services in the areas of communication, information, entertainment, and commercial services; a range of end-to-end solutions in infrastructure, workspace management, and security cloud services for small, medium-sized, and large corporate enterprises; and connectivity solutions to fixed and mobile wholesale partners. It also offers cyber security services; specialized VPN and network solutions; and various IT services to the healthcare and public sector. In addition, the company provides Internet hosting services, such as domain registration, shared hosting, VPS, email hosting, Office 365, and online storage services; wide area network and local area network services; colocation services through its data centers; and cloud, security, alert systems, and monitoring services, as well as delivers managed voice, video, and chat services to its business clients based on Microsoft's Skype for Business software. Koninklijke KPN N.V. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for China Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.