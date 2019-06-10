Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE:CBU opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $67.79.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.48 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

In other news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $200,973.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,090.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

