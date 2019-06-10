Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $10,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVOO. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $127.85 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $105.30 and a 1 year high of $138.74.

