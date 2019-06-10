Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $11.50 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,363 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $11,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at about $169,000.

MOAT opened at $46.97 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $48.91.

