Comerica Bank Has $412,000 Stake in China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in China Telecom were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of China Telecom by 159.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Telecom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of China Telecom by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of China Telecom by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 46,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Telecom by 24.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 0.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of China Telecom stock opened at $50.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26. China Telecom Co. Limited has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $57.09.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.5942 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from China Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.47. China Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

CHA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research lowered China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.95.

China Telecom Company Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

