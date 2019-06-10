Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Lowered by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 365.3% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $73.99 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $74.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 3,730.37%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In related news, CEO Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $1,067,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,514,028.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total transaction of $1,195,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,181,524.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,711 shares of company stock valued at $25,087,935 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

