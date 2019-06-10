CNA Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 167,500 Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 167,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000. Aramark accounts for 1.1% of CNA Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Aramark by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $35.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Aramark has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $43.70.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 22.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on Aramark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Aramark in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

