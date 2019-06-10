CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $273.00

CML Microsystems Plc (LON:CML) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 273 ($3.57) and last traded at GBX 277 ($3.62), with a volume of 4633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 277 ($3.62).

The stock has a market cap of $47.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17.

Get CML Microsystems alerts:

WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/cml-microsystems-loncml-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-273-00.html.

CML Microsystems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications and data storage industries in Europe, the Far East, the Americas, and internationally. It primarily offers integrated circuits. The company provides its products for industrial flash memory cards, solid state drives, and embedded storage products; and professional and industrial voice and/or data communications products.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for CML Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CML Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.