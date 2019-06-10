ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $9.13 Million Holdings in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 305,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,498 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Forest Products were worth $9,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,745,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,190,000 after purchasing an additional 285,891 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,266,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,739,000 after purchasing an additional 26,007 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,081,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,069 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at $24,130,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 63,913 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Allen T. Peters sold 8,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $245,962.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,511 shares of company stock worth $2,341,068. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFPI opened at $35.70 on Monday. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $39.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Universal Forest Products’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Forest Products’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UFPI. BidaskClub raised Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

