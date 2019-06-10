Cito Capital Group LLC Has $329,000 Holdings in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Cito Capital Group LLC raised its position in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pixelworks were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXLW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,326,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 32,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,326,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 32,057 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Pixelworks news, insider Todd Debonis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 868,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,372.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Heneghan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,496.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 56,492 shares of company stock worth $183,898. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $2.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.13 million, a P/E ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 2.08. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.25 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PXLW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (down from $6.50) on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pixelworks from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.17.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

