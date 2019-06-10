Citigroup Inc. Buys 154,660 Shares of Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,060,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 154,660 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Israel Chemicals were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Israel Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Israel Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Israel Chemicals by 62.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Israel Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Israel Chemicals by 671.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 93,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Israel Chemicals alerts:

Israel Chemicals stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. Israel Chemicals Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Israel Chemicals Ltd will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Israel Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Israel Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Israel Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.94.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Citigroup Inc. Buys 154,660 Shares of Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/citigroup-inc-buys-154660-shares-of-israel-chemicals-ltd-nyseicl.html.

Israel Chemicals Profile

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL).

Receive News & Ratings for Israel Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Israel Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.