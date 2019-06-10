CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 1,392 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1,689.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,499,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,639 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 41,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $1,988,827.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,061.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

E*TRADE Financial stock opened at $46.06 on Monday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $40.41 and a 52 week high of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.16. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 37.50%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

ETFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

