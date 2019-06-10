CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 58.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

VV opened at $132.09 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $107.34 and a twelve month high of $135.42.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

