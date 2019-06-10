CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Takes $451,000 Position in Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 200,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.43 per share, with a total value of $628,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $251,022.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. William Blair started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.71 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.95 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.47.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $32.69 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $37.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $731.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

