Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after acquiring an additional 39,685 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter valued at $2,280,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $422,769.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William D. Barbo sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total value of $613,909.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,512.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,047 shares of company stock worth $1,168,322 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.64.

CRL stock opened at $128.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $149.07.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $604.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.65 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

