Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.59. 106,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.11. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $673.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.58 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.2% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 28,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

