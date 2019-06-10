Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

NASDAQ CVCO traded up $1.82 on Monday, hitting $154.32. 5,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,462. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.64. Cavco Industries has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $261.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $241.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.96 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Cavco Industries’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 50.0% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.