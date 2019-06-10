Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

CTT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Catchmark Timber Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other news, insider Brian M. Davis purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $31,062.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 105,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,073.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. SEI Investments Co lifted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 66.6% in the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 2,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. 3,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.25. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $13.04.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 154.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.18%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

