Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) Shares Bought by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 186,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,264 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Carolina Financial were worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 62,642.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David L. Morrow sold 6,000 shares of Carolina Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $225,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President M. J. Huggins III sold 5,000 shares of Carolina Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $179,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 61,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,573.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,192 shares of company stock valued at $747,827. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARO. ValuEngine lowered Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub lowered Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carolina Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CARO opened at $33.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $748.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.03. Carolina Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $45.49.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $43.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.74 million. Carolina Financial had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Research analysts expect that Carolina Financial Corp will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Carolina Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Carolina Financial’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

