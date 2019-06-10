Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Insider Sells $1,205,370.00 in Stock

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) insider Jory A. Berson sold 13,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,205,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $90.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $101.26.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 18.47%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 9,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 17,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/capital-one-financial-corp-nysecof-insider-sells-1205370-00-in-stock.html.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.