Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $243,000 in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Seacor by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Seacor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,541,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,053 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Seacor in the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Seacor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,424,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seacor by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 27,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

CKH stock opened at $43.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $800.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Seacor had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $209.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Seacor news, Vice Chairman Oivind Lorentzen sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $254,719.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,571.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CKH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Seacor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

