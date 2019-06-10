Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Ameren from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameren from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

In other news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $90,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock opened at $75.88 on Monday. Ameren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/campbell-co-investment-adviser-llc-buys-new-stake-in-ameren-corp-nyseaee.html.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Article: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.