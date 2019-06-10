Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $765,000 Holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 3,276.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Shares of SYKE stock opened at $25.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $402.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sykes Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sykes Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc-has-765000-holdings-in-sykes-enterprises-incorporated-nasdaqsyke.html.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.