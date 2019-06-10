California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 19,900 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $7,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 3,313.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,189,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,125,364 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter worth $33,744,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter worth $25,731,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 349.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 663,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,351,000 after buying an additional 516,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 3,594.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 374,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,165,000 after buying an additional 364,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton Vance news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 7,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $323,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

EV stock opened at $40.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.82. Eaton Vance Corp has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $411.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America downgraded Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

