California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,066 Shares of E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,066 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in E. W. Scripps were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSP. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in E. W. Scripps by 349.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in E. W. Scripps by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in E. W. Scripps in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in E. W. Scripps in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in E. W. Scripps in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E. W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $1,288,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lisa A. Knutson sold 4,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $94,332.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,794 shares in the company, valued at $851,989.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

E. W. Scripps stock opened at $15.17 on Monday. E. W. Scripps has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $23.41.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. E. W. Scripps’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

