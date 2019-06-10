California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.38 Million Stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,402 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 407.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $21.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.32. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 target price on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

In related news, CEO Jeffry O. Rosenthal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

