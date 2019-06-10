Burney Co. Acquires 132,625 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Burney Co. raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,625 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $9,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 139,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $27.38 on Monday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 741.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

