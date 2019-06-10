Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $5.87 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.1% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 460.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PepsiCo to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.65.

PEP opened at $133.47 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 65.12% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

In other news, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total value of $1,997,234.33. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 232,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,078,755.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Yawman sold 25,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $3,193,748.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,231,676.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,494 shares of company stock worth $6,173,705 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

