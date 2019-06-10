Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BMTC. BidaskClub upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.03. 42,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,395. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1 year low of $32.84 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wendell F. Holland sold 4,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $167,051.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,600.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 1,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. SEI Investments Co acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 77.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

