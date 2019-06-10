Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brown-Forman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.14.

NYSE BF.B opened at $56.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Brown-Forman has a 52 week low of $44.57 and a 52 week high of $56.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Brown-Forman’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

