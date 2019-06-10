Brokerages Set LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) PT at $84.16

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.16.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Compass Point downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.13 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 1,222 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $103,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,555,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gooley sold 25,392 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $1,880,531.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,719.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,328 shares of company stock worth $2,623,192 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 131.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $83.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $85.58.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 9.42%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

