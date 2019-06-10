Brokerages Set Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) Target Price at $25.70

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.70.

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.52 price objective for the company.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Trevor Bowen acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $282,555.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,365.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KW opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.26. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $22.61.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.13 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Kennedy-Wilson’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

