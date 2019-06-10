Brokerages Set Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Target Price at $62.00

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FORR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $36.19 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $848.29 million, a PE ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.03. Forrester Research had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $100.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $138,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,335.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, SEI Investments Co bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

