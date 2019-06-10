Brokerages Set Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Target Price at $15.64

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRR.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of CRR.UN stock opened at C$15.19 on Friday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.00, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.