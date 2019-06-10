Brokerages Set Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) PT at $78.25

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of LNG stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.50. 97,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,102. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $55.09 and a twelve month high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.