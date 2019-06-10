Brokerages Anticipate Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to post earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.02. Kellogg posted earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.13% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.98.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $5,658,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock worth $28,453,000 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5,672.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,568,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

K opened at $55.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $74.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.73%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

