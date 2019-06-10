Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $531.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) to announce sales of $531.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $530.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $532.60 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported sales of $489.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $501.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of BFAM traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,313. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $100.12 and a 52-week high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.27.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 2,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $355,309.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,782.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 37,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $4,697,069.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 325,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,645,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,720 shares of company stock worth $7,832,501 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $251,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

